Most likely, at the government session tomorrow, a decision will be made to freeze the prices of hygiene products. We will achieve what we announced earlier, said Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi.
He informs that all analyses regarding such decisions on reduction and freezing have already been completed.
There will be a range of products in the same way that we froze the prices by setting a date. The date will be known tomorrow, considering that certain companies can make certain shifts today. Yesterday I also received the analysis for the vegetables and fruits. My team is working and probably more than 5-6 products will be frozen this week. We are also waiting for the analyzes from the Customs Administration in the part of the import prices that they report, so let’s see how big the difference is in the margins, said Bekteshi during a tour of a market in Skopje, together with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.
Comments are closed for this post.