Although drivers pay for the maintenance of the roads with each registration of their cars, and on top of that we have the most expensive tolls, the roads in Macedonia are one of the worst.

By far the worst is the road that leads from Prilep to Bitola. It cannot even be called a road. Everyone who has passed there says that if you have a kidney stone you can freely shake it out while traveling. The whole route is bumpy and you have the feeling that you are driving on a railway and not on asphalt.

This road is in competition with the one from Kicevo to Ohrid, which should have a sign “dangerous to life”.

The picture of the road section from Bitola via Resen to Ohrid is completely different. The road is in excellent condition. This section was last reconstructed during the last government and is the only normal one that leads to the biggest tourist center.