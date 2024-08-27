Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced plans on Monday to create a special team and a hotline that will enable citizens to report incidents of corruption.

In an interview with TV Alfa, Mickoski explained that citizens will be able to report cases where they have been solicited for bribes or where someone is deliberately delaying services owed to them. Following such reports, investigative bodies will reach out, and, as Mickoski emphasized, “all deviant behavior within the institutions will be curbed, with perpetrators facing justice.”

Mickoski highlighted that there is currently a perception of the country as being steeped in criminal activity, which is why this initiative will be intensified starting in September.

While affirming his belief in the presumption of innocence, Mickoski stated, “No one is guilty until proven otherwise, but those for whom there is substantial suspicion and solid evidence of criminal activity will face justice, regardless of their political affiliation.”

This approach, he noted, will apply to all officials, whether from the previous or current government.

Mickoski also mentioned that many cases involving former high-ranking officials are under review. He clarified that this effort should not be seen as a political witch hunt and that current government appointees will also be held accountable if they break the law.

I guarantee that, regardless of who they are, they will be held responsible,” he stressed

Addressing concerns about potential destabilization in the country, Mickoski warned that those who have treated the country as their personal property over the past seven years may attempt to incite unrest by exploiting marginalized groups. He suggested they might use ethnic tensions as a tactic, as they can no longer garner support from their former base.

Regarding judicial reforms, Mickoski expressed concern that the public’s patience may run out while waiting for expert proposals, leading to further victimization due to others’ failures. He assured that this is something they will not allow.

He clarified that there are no plans to dissolve the Judicial Council and the Council of Public Prosecutors and replace them with new members. Instead, the goal is to reform these bodies so that judges and prosecutors can propose new members themselves, rather than having members appointed by the government, parliament, or the president. The government would allocate a portion of the budget for these bodies, with spending overseen by a parliamentary committee to ensure transparency in the use of taxpayer money.