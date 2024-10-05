Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski believes that the introduction of the autumn consumption basket has helped reduce the prices of certain products, particularly those made from cereals, by around 10 percent. He added that the student discount, which reduced the prices of some items by as much as 20 to 30 percent, is also helping citizens save. Mickoski emphasized that these measures, coupled with low inflation—2.2 percent in August—are contributing to an improved standard of living.

He also pointed out that the so-called school basket has further reduced the prices of some products by 20 to 30 percent, providing significant savings for citizens. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working diligently, responsibly, and transparently, stressing that they are accountable to the people and must listen to their needs.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Labor, Marjan Risteski, also discussed the benefits of the autumn consumption basket. Speaking at the “Textiliada” event in Shtip, he noted that the average Macedonian family is saving between 1,000 and 1,500 denars per month thanks to the initiative. When combined with the school consumption basket introduced at the start of the academic year, families with students are saving between 4,000 and 5,000 denars.

Risteski also addressed the law on unfair trade practices, stating that 26 practices would be excluded from the law, with the Commission for the Protection of Competition monitoring compliance and issuing fines for violations. He added that additional price reductions could be expected by the New Year.