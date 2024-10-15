Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with the German Chamber of Commerce and held a lecture to present the economic plans and energy potential of Macedonia before would-be investors.

Besides the companies that are already present on our domestic market, additional companies expressed interest to invest and the

Prime Minister announced that talks with them will be opened very soon, the Government press office informed.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Mickoski emphasized the importance of Germany, both as a market and as an investor in Macedonia, for our economy.

Our goal from the start, as a Government, was to improve the investment climate and to increase investment activities from the companies, not just the domestic ones byt the foreign investors as well. Our trade exchange with Germany surpasses five billion EUR, thousands of our citizens work in companies owned by German investors and we as a Government have an obligation to continue to promote our potential before the largest European economic power, Mickoski said.

Michael Harms, from the Chamber of Commerce, said that the discussion with Prime Minister Mickoski was very efficient and hopeful, and that there is a declared impression that the Macedonian Government is business oriented.