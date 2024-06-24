Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski used his first day in office to visit Stip.

There he inspected the long delayed work on the new university hospital and laid the foundations for a sports center. His Government is pledging significant investments in the local municipalities.

Mickoski also used the opportunity to announce the building of a large wind park between Stip and Radovis. The private investment will amount to between 400 and 450 million EUR and will generate about a fifth of Macedonia’s energy production, which Mickoski estimated will add 100 million EUR to the annual GDP.