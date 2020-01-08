The Public Revenue Office informed Wednesday the media that three criminal charges have been prepared against legal entities involved in the “Racket” case following the inspections carried out in the past period.

It is about the NGO of the first defendant Bojan Jovanovski known as the International Association, “Tomato Production” and BJM Media Group, which founded 1TV and is owned by Boki 13’s father, Mile Jovanovski.

After the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into “Racket” the PRO was investigating in the fall the work of Boki 13-related entities. 13. It carried out tax control of their work, ie whether taxes, wages, royalties and other payments were paid.

Criminal charges will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.