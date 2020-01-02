The outgoing Government adopted a new regulation for duties on car imports that introduces a progressive scale depending on the value of the vehicle, and on its environmental standards.

Vehicles that cost under 10.000 EUR will be exempt from the import tax, but it goes steeply up as the price increases, and taxes on car costing over 50.000 EUR will amount to 20 percent.

Additionally, importers will pay for each gram of CO2 that their vehicles emit. Electric vehicles will not be subject to this import duty, and diesel vehicles will be put in a costlier bracket. Cars that emit more CO2 will face progressively higher import duties.