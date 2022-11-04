Macedonia is in despair with this Government of SDSM and DUI. Fiscal sustainability is long gone, fiscal space is exhausted, and public debt has increased enormously and will increase significantly again next year. The deficit breaks records for the fourth year in a row. Next year they plan it at 700 million euros, this year it will be around 700 million euros, in 2021 the deficit was 630 million euros, and in 2020 it was 876 million euros. In four years, a new debt of 2.9 billion euros, without a single kilometer of highway, without a single kindergarten and sports hall, with the loss of the competitive position of the Macedonian economy and with the worst regional achievements in the economy. From economic leaders, with this government, we have turned into economic losers. Our treasury is on the verge of bankruptcy and we will not survive easily. The bill of the existence of this government is yet to come, says VMRO DPMNE.

The proposed budget for 2023 only confirmed our warnings that Macedonia has entered a period of stagflation. After the low growth this year, the Government plans low growth in the next year of 2.9% and again high inflation of 7.1%.

In the proposed budget for 2023, there is nothing about what short-term and medium-term strategy they have for increasing the capacity of domestic electricity production. The government again convinces that the golden rule is applied, that is, that the new debt next year is for the purpose of financing investments, i.e. capital projects. However, as in this year and in previous years, there will be no capital projects in the coming year. This Government has not moved a single stone since it has been in power. This year and in previous years, money for capital projects has always been cut, and the latest cut was a week ago with the recent reallocation of this year’s budget.

The high revenue projection in the proposed budget for 2023 indicates that the government plans to implement all the proposals of the so-called tax reform and start the progressive taxation of personal income tax from January 2023, said the opposition party.