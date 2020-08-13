Protests against the electricity prices hike will resume Friday in several cities across the country. So far, protests have been announced in Skopje, Tetovo, Kumanovo, Gostivar, Kicevo and Debar.

Today, the Coordination Council asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to withdraw the decision to increase the price of electricity by 7.4% and to reduce it for consumers by 46%. The government should reduce the VAT on electricity from 18% to 5%. Parliament should abolish the Regulatory Commission, says the council, because this body, according to them, serves only to corporations and various business groups.