The protocols for organizing wedding celebrations were discussed at Tuesday’s government session.

As Alsat has learned, according to information from the Government, if the low trend of new Covid-19 patients resumes, as in recent weeks, wedding restaurants will open on June 1 or June 15 at the latest.

Of course, this will depend on the epidemiological situation. The protocols for organizing wedding celebrations are being prepared and will soon be presented to the owners of the venues so that they can prepare for organizing the celebrations.