Macedonia

EU embassy denies reports that it was funding Boki 13’s bogus charity

The EU delegation in Macedonia denied reports that it was funding Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and his bogus charity, that was used to extort money from businesses. One of the witnesses in the Racket trial, judge Meri Dika Georgievska, who is a close friend of Boki 13, testified that Boki managed...