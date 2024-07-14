Power Plants of North Macedonia (ESM) reported that one bloc of the mining-energy complex (REK) Bitola is operational following Friday’s disruption from the national power grid.

“Later yesterday afternoon, Bloc 1 was activated. Bloc 1’s boiler developed an issue as a result of the bloc’s unplanned breakdown brought on by a power outage, and the complex will be cut off from the grid for the day. By Monday, the issue should be resolved, at which point Bloc 1 will resume operations and REK Bitola will carry on working with two blocs, according to the press statement. The news release also states that Bloc 3’s start-up activities are continuing, having been halted yesterday by an MEPSO 110 kV busbar failure.

“Today, the facility will be connected back to the grid. Bloc 2 of REK Bitola’s overhaul is moving forward smoothly and in line with expectations, according to ESM.