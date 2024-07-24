The REK Bitola plant is currently operating with only one block, Block 3, following an outage of the MEPSO transmission line that left Block 1 without power this afternoon, ESM announced.

At approximately 16:45, Block 1 of REK Bitola lost electricity due to the MEPSO transmission line outage, leading to the station being disconnected from the network. The plant will continue to operate with Block 3 until Block 1 is back online, according to ESM.

Additionally, Block 2 is undergoing overhaul activities.