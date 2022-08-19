The operator of the electric transmission system MEPSO finally published in the annual report on the work in 2021 the sums of the invoices that it delivered this year to the electricity suppliers who made big deviations last year when the energy crisis too. As analyzed by “Faktor”, these companies, instead of buying expensive electricity on time, supplemented the quantities they lacked from MEPSO’s reserves, which are intended for balancing the electricity system.

In previous years, there was no such phenomenon of public disclosure of accounts for debts to MEPSO due to deviations.

The Regulatory Commission started a procedure for repealing the licenses of the domestic suppliers U-Power and Mist Energy, and targeted several other companies that received a warning.

An invoice of 433,540,558 denars, or 7.1 million euros, was delivered to U-Power. For Mist Energy, the bill is 96,867,490 denars, or 1.58 million euros. But if you can see in the invoices, bigger deviations were made by other suppliers too. EDS incurred a debt of 102,117,415 denars, while the Bulgarian Solarpro Holding has a debt of 52,587,509 denars to MEPSO.

Kosovo’s Future Energy Trading made deviations of 298,624,967 denars, or at least 5 million euros. The Slovenian Energy Gas and Power made a loss of 149,896,030, or almost 2.5 million euros. Both companies had the biggest deviations in the last months of the year – October, November and December.