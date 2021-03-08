A report prepared by the Center for Civil Communications, through a USAID program, found that citizens of majority ethnic Albanian municipalities in Macedonia pay little to no property taxes.

The report found that Aracinovo, a large municipality north of Skopje notorious as the center of several Albanian mafia groups, does not collect any property taxes because it didn’t bother to even prepare a list of taxpayers. Next to Aracinovo are Studenicani, an Albanian district south of Skopje, and the ski resort district of Mavrovo/Rostuse, who have the worst property taxes collection rate.

Best collection rates were reported in Rosoman and Resen, while Skopje’s Centar district collects the most in total property taxes – about 2.3 million EUR per year – almost ten percent of all property taxes collected nationwide. “Overall, collection is highest in the central Vardar region and lowest in the north-western Polog region”, the report said.