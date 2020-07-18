The Employment Agency and UNDP warn the public about a reported fraud attempt using the self-employment grants made available to fight the coronavirus.
Citizens have reported receiving phone calls from an unknown number from a person who was offering to mediate in the application process – for a cut of the grant. The person claimed that he guarantees success of the application, but in exchange wanted a percentage. The Employment Agency said that it has reported the case to the police.
