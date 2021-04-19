The chamber of restauranteurs and cafe shops will hold a protest in front of the Government building tomorrow, demanding immediate financial aid because of their inability to make any revenue. Restaurants and cafes have been closed since early April as a major spike in the coronavirus epidemic began.

Representatives of the Tourism and Hospitality Chamber in the SSK chamber of commerce say they’ve seen a drop of income of between 80 and 100 percent. They demand a one-off package of financial aid and help in paying off their loans to the banks.