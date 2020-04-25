Restaurants and coffee shops may be allowed to open but only using their outdoors areas, the plan for re-opening of the economy prepared by the Macedonian Government proposes.

The hospitality industry is among the worst hit by the epidemic – cafes are closed and some restaurants allowed to operate for take-out only. But with the weather improving, it is possible they will soon be allowed to re-open in their open, patio areas. The Government is looking into reducing the blow to the economy by restoring some of the businesses, although with measures such as maintaining distance and wearing masks.