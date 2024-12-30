The Government will decide whether to organize additional campaigns to reduce prices of staple products based on the success of the current, New Year campaign. Retailers hiked prices before the reductions went into effect and citizens are complaining that the effects were nowhere to be seen.

This campaign will last until January 15, and then we will see if it had the desired effect. If we conclude that it failed, for the Easter and Bajram holidays we may decide to freeze prices, said Economy Minister Besar Durmishi.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski warned retailers that they will face inspections for the price hikes before the measure went into effect.