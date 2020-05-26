More than 320,000 retirees can pick up their monthly pension checks earlier than usual. The checks for May are being made available starting Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

From May 27, any retirees without debit cards will be given their checks at their local bank branches in four groups.

On Wednesday, banks will be open to retirees whose monthly pension checks amount up to MKD 11,000, and on Thursday, open to those who receive up to MKD 14,000 a month.

On Friday, banks will work with those who receive up to MKD 18,000 a month. Next Monday, retirees who get more than MKD 18,000 a month may go to their local bank to pick up their pension checks for May, the Labor Ministry says.

According to the ministry, retirees who have debit cards can withdraw their money at any ATM anytime beginning Wednesday, or use their cards when shopping in stores.