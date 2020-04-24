Payment of April pensions starts today. In order to provide greater protection for retirees from the coronavirus, the pensions will be paid early, and the payment in the banks will be realized in four groups. The gradual processing of pensions will allow the implementation of recommendations and measures to prevent the spread of the virus, especially since retirees are the most vulnerable group.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy informs that the pension system is stable and works without problems. Even in conditions of global health and economic crisis, the payment of the April pensions will start one week before 1 May. More than 320,000 retirees will have their pensions on their accounts from Friday, 24 April 24.