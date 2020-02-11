Starting next month, citizens over 65 who do not qualify for public retirement pensions will be able to pay to enter the PIOM retirement scheme.

Citizens who have not worked and paid into the PIOM fund for at least 15 years do not qualify for retirement income, but they will be able to enter for a fee. The price is 1.400 denars (25 EUR) for every month which the citizen lacks to reach the required working age of 15 years. Families of people who were not able to retire on publicly funded pensions will also be able to pay the same fee and claim family pensions.