Electricity prices are expected to rise in the Republic of Macedonia, and the reason for that is that AD ELEM and AD MEPSO have suffered losses and accumulated debts worth millions. Namely, at the end of March this year, the debt of the state power plants to all creditors, including private companies, but also public sector institutions, totals 6,079,544 euros.

In 2017, AD ELEM was in excellent technical and financial condition, with renovated main equipment in thermal and hydro power plants, with a financial reserve of 20 million EUROS, without debts to anyone and all financial obligations to foreign and domestic creditors fulfilled, and currently this company has exhausted all resources and therefore the price of electricity is expected to rise, and thus, the government, as always, will hit the pockets of the citizens.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE once again offers another solution, ie reduction of VAT from 18% to 5%, at the expense of electricity, in order to reduce the price shock from rising electricity prices, which will mostly affect the citizens.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE at today’s briefing with reporters pointed out that 100 million euros less will be collected in the budget. But the citizens will save that much.

Let them cut their unproductive expenses, let them reduce thefts, let them reduce the buying of limousines in the institutions. There is the money. We will save it in the shorter term of year two, through various government securities, and the citizens will be protected and there will be no price shock and reduction of the purchasing power of households. Otherwise, the price of electricity will cause a serious shock to the economy, said Hristijan Mickoski.

He accused the state of artificially maintaining cheaper electricity because because it corresponded with its policy during the referendum and elections.