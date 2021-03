Roaming charges between Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia are set to be abolished this summer.

According to the EU negotiated deal, the so-called “Western Balkans” countries abolished much of the roaming charges in 2019, and the process should be completed on July 1st 2021. With this, the additional roaming costs will be abolished and a phone user registered in one of these countries will be charged the same in any of them.