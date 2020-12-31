Industrial production in November is down 4 percent compared to November 2019. This brought the overall industrial decline for the first ten months of the year to 10.6 percent, the Statistics Bureau informed.

The number of employees in manufacturing and other industrial branches also dropped by 4.2 percent, or 4.7 percent for the 10 month period.

Mining did well in November, and actually grew by 8.7 percent, and energy production kept steady, but that was not enough to offset the decline in manufacturing by 6.2 percent.