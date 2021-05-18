Ministry of Economy promoted Tuesday web-platform safetravels.gov.mk over the implementation of the Safe Travels Stamp & Protocols of the World Travel and Tourism Council, as well as the video aimed at attracting tourists by promoting the country as a safe destination.

By receiving this safe travels stamp, we as the Ministry of Economy were tasked together with the tourism and hospitality sector to work together to implement these protocols, which will prove that we are a safe destination for all tourists who will visit our country, said the Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi in his address at the event.

Besides the Minister, the Swiss Ambassador, Sybille Suter, the Director of the Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism Ljupco Janevski and Ana Tanevska Gjorgjievska, President of the Association for Tourism and Hospitality at the Economic Chamber of Macedonia also addressed the event.

The Swiss Ambassador said that there is great interest from the tourism sector for the implementation of the “Safe Travels Stamp”.

All stakeholders in tourism, including the Government and its institutions, chambers of commerce and business associations, as well as all businesses in the tourism sector interested in receiving the “Safe Travels Stamp”, have equal responsibility for the implementation and observance of the Safe Travels Protocols. Implementing the requirements for the Security Sign in a responsible, transparent and accountable way is the only way for Macedonia to be recognized as a safe tourist destination in times of covid, said Ambassador Suter.

The web-platform safetravels.gov.mk which will be the starting point for all entities in the tourism and hospitality sector interested in applying for a “Safe Travels Stamp” will be publicly available by the end of the month, for which the Ministry of Economy will additionally inform the public.