The double digit inflation rate is because of the incompetence of the SDSM – DUI led Government, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

The April rate officially reached 10.5 percent, but is especially noticeable in important food items, such as cooking oil, as well as in gas. “During this time we’ve seen no salary increases and no increases in retirement incomes. This makes our people poorer and poorer”, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.