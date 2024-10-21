SDSM leader Venko Filipce came out with a proposal that the minimum wage is increased to 27,700 denars (from the current level of 22,500 denars – or about 350 EUR).

In these conditions of major economic uncertainty, as a responsible opposition party we are proposing changes to the law on the minimum wage. Our changes would see the minimum wage go up by 12.3 percent. This will ensure the financial stability of our workers and contribute to the increase of the average salary, Filipce said.

VMRO-DPMNE responded that they will not support the proposal because of poor math done on the part of the opposition party, and because of the other efforts to support workers such as the increase of salaries in the public education sector.