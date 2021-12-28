The second boiler of thermal power plant (TEC) Negotino and the third bloc of mining-energy company (REK) Bitola will be operational in January 2022, said Power Plants of Macedonia (ESM) director Vasko Kovacevski on Tuesday.

According to him, with maximum engagement of all production facilities, energy supply will be provided for the heating season and we will get out of the energy crisis without restrictions, making efforts to avoid situations that are already happening in neighboring countries in terms of energy supply.