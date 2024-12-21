A contract for the second tranche of the Hungarian loan worth 500 million EUR has been signed and the funds will be made available, said Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska. This portion of the 1 billion EUR loan will be used to cover a bond issue in 2018, that matures in January.

This loan gives us an opportunity to pay back the maturing loans under favorable conditions. The funds will be made available at the start of January, which will allow us to timely refinance the maturing Eurobond. The loan will not affect the overall public debt, since it is at the amount of the Eurobond, Minister Dimitrieska said.