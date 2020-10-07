The Consumer Price Index in September 2020, in comparison with September 2019, increased by 1.9%, while the Retail Price Index increased by 1.0%.

According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in September 2020, in comparison with the previous month was 9.8, while the Retail Price Index was 8.9.

A decrease in the Consumer Price index in September 2020, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled fruit by 4.5%, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 0.7%.

In September, there was also a decrease of the indices of liquid fuels for household by 3.5%, recording media by 3.0%, information processing equipment by 1.2%, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 1.1%, small electric household appliances by 0.6%, furniture and furnishings, major household appliances, gardens, plants and flowers by 0.5%, carpets and other floor coverings by 0.3%, stationery and drawing materials by 0.2%.

An increase in the Consumer Price Index in September 2020, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 4.7%, meat by 1.1%, wine by 1.0%, food products n.e.c by 0.7%, oils and fats by 0.6%, bread and cereals by 0.4%, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices by 0.2%,

In September, there was also an increase in the indices of books by 1.6%, materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling by 1.1%, garments by 1.0%, footwear by 0.9%, jewellery, clocks and watches by 0.6%, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, other personal effects by 0.5%, spare parts and accessories for personal transport equipment, photographic and cinematographic equipment and optical instruments by 0.4%, motor cars by 0.3%, other medical products by 0.2%.