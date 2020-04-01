The measures that the SDSM-led government has adopted for the coronavirus efforts are unclear and confusing, said Trajko Slaveski of VMRO-DPMNE’s EC, who spoke about these measures on TV 24.

They are unclear because unlike some other countries, we follow what measures are being taken and how we communicate with concerned public everywhere. At the moment we have the impression that no citizen, no employee or unemployed, no company knows where they are or where they will be with what was proposed as the so-called second set of measures and therefore they are confusing, Slaveski said.