The statement made by the Minister of Education and Science regarding a wage increase of 10 to 12 percent in the education sector by March 2025 does not reflect the views of the Independent Union of Education, Science, and Culture (SONK), according to Jakim Nedelkov, the union’s leader.

In a Facebook post, Nedelkov clarified to SONK members and the public that Minister Vesna Janevska’s statement was not agreed upon with the union.

“It is true that we had two constructive meetings, and SONK’s stance was clear: respect the Law and the Collective Agreement, which includes the demand for a 12.15 percent wage alignment in primary and secondary education. The Minister’s claim that there are no material possibilities this year does not mean SONK has abandoned its demand,” Nedelkov stated in his post.

He added that he expects another meeting with state authorities soon to resolve the situation.

“I urge SONK members not to fall for deliberate provocations or attempts to undermine the union’s unity by individuals or groups seeking personal or collective gain. SONK remains the only organization dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of its members,” Nedelkov concluded.