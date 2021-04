The ASOM association of sports betting places warned that nearly all of their member companies will have to close down their businesses if the proposal to ban such facilities within 500 meters of a school goes into effect.

Zaev’s Albanian coalition partners are pushing this request, and also demand a hike in the tax paid by the booking places. “This will directly endanger the existence of 8,000 jobs and 8,000 families”, the association said in a press release.