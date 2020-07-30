The SSM workers union called for an investigation into the report that hundreds of companies that claimed coronavirus subsidies did not distribute the received funds among their workers.

We are talking about more than 700 employers. They need to be criminally responsible. Someone needs to end up behind bars, said Darko Dimovski from the largest union organization in the country.

Companies hit by the coronavirus caused economic downturn were able to claim a minimum wage (230 EUR) per worker, provided they don’t lay off the workers, but the tax authority recently revealed that many of those who took the money did not hand it out as salaries.