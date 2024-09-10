Inflation measured through the cost of living index in August compared to July this year was 0.5 percent, the State Statistics Office (SSO) announced today.

Retail prices in August compared to July this year increased by 0.5 percent. The cost of living in August this year, compared to August last year, recorded an increase of 2.2 percent, and retail prices of 3 percent.

The increase in inflation in August 2024, compared to July 2024, is the result of the increase in the cost of living in the groups: food and soft drinks by 1.2 percent, recreation and culture by 1.1 percent, health by 0.8 percent, restaurants and hotels by 0.7 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 0.6 percent, furniture, household goods and household maintenance, communications by 0.5 percent, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics by 0.1 percent.

In August 2024, compared to July 2024, a decrease in the cost of living was observed in the following groups: transport by 2.2 percent, clothing and footwear, miscellaneous goods and services by 0.3 percent

The cost of living in the education group remains at the same level as in the previous month.