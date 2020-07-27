The State Statistics Bureau (DZS) informed that there are 150.000 more employed men than women in Macedonia.

According to the latest DZS publication, there are nearly 800.000 employed citizens, and of them, 477,437 are men and 320,214 are women. The significant difference between sexes is not explained by their education disparity, as women are as educated as men.

DZS also reports there are 78,388 long term unemployed citizens, who constitute about half of the total number of job seekers – 166,363.