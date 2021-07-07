Speaking about the privatization of state-owned land, former Minister of Finance Boris Stojmenov told TV21 that a state without its own land – is not a state.

A state without its own land, without its own territory, without its own property, is not a state and in that aspect, from a political and economic aspect, it is the same, because the state is the biggest capital of the budget. If you lose your land, you will have a very poor budget and there will be no capital, Stojmenov said.