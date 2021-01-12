Sugareski appointed Director of Customs Administration Economy 12.01.2021 / 16:40 At Tuesday’s session, the government appointed Goran Sugareski as director of the Customs Administration. Until a few months ago, Sugareski served as Minister of Transport and Communications. Goran Sugareski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 19.06.2020 Sugareski: The entire country is a big construction site, reconstruction of 400km of roads underway Economy 09.06.2020 Sugareski: It is still early to open the country’s airports Macedonia 25.08.2019 Sugareski: We are ready to take responsibility for “Racket” if proven guilty Economy News Osmani: Businesses strengthen good neighbourly relations Bekteshi: 50 million euros provided for the fifth set of economic measures Gasoline prices go up EUR 10,6 million in state aid paid for foreign investments in 2020 Cost of living is well above the average salary, SSM union estimates Flour mills say they will hike the price of bread by up to 30 percent World Bank sees Macedonia growing by 3.6 percent in 2020 Mickoski: Macedonia is moving deeper into deficits and recession .
Comments are closed for this post.