Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Friday all capital investments would be realized as planned.

We are actively working on everything that was promised in the Government programme – over 400km of roads, about 20 water supply and sewerage projects, construction of a gas pipeline and other capital projects. The entire country is a big construction site and I assure you this pace will continue in the coming period, Minister Sugareski told reporters in Krusevo.

State Roads director Zoran Kitanov said the public enterprise projects are part of its programme since 2019 and have nothing to do with the coming elections.