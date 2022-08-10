Thirty two percent of the respondents in the survey carried out by the Agency for Electronic Communications said the minors in their household on average spend more than five hours online.

Approximately half of the respondents, or 46.3 percent, know that there is a parental control program that will allow people under the age of 18 to have a safe Internet. Of them, only 10.2 percent have already installed such software, while of those respondents who have not installed such software, and know that it exists, about 61 percent would install it. About 10 percent of the respondents who have a positive attitude towards installing parental control software know where to find it, according to the key findings of the survey.

In the last four years, it is stated in the findings, a growing trend has been observed in the number of households where Internet access is also used by minors. In 2022, as many as 43.2 percent of respondents answered that minors use the Internet in their household, and as many as 85.6 percent of them minors use the Internet every day.

According to the survey, the number of Internet service users in the household increased from 79 percent to 89 percent in the last five years. Of the respondents who have Internet access in their household, only 29.5 percent know the speed of the Internet connection that should be provided by the operator, and 76.8 percent of them believe that they receive the expected speed and amount of data from the Internet provider.