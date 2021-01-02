The UJP tax authority called out the companies that have collected stimulus funds but have not paid out the salary to their employees for November, warning them they have a week to do so.

UJP director Sanja Lukarevska said that the number of these companies has dropped in the past few days, but that those who continue to violate the terms of the stimulus program will face forced seizure of their funds. The stimulus funds are meant to help struggling companies pay out at least a minimum wage.