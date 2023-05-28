Expectations are that inflation will continue to decrease. By September we may even have single-digit inflation, so we may be optimistic in that regard, Bojan Cvetanovski, Chairman of ACI Macedonia – Association of Financial Markets, said on the panel discussion organized on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of ACI Macedonia.

Experts think that following a long period of low interest rates and low inflation, Macedonia is going through a shift, marked by increased inflation and adequate reaction by the federal reserves of the European Bank and the Macedonian Central Bank, which increased the interest rates to fight inflation. Those measures begin to show results in 2023.