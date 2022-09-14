The deadline for the construction of the first two-kilometer section of the Skopje-Blace highway will be extended, as land expropriation is difficult, and other unforeseen situations have arisen on the ground, said the director of “State Roads”, Ejup Rustemi.
Last year in November, it was announced that this section worth 14.2 million euros will be ready by the middle of this year.
A new retaining wall with a length of 280 meters had to be designed and the slopes of this section had to be designed. The projects are ready, but because of the legal rules for public procurement, we had to reopen the process for these two kilometers, said director Ejup Rustemi.
