The average monthly net wage paid in June was Mden 41,939, reflecting a 14.8 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023.

Data from the State Statistical Office attribute this rise to higher average net wages paid per employee in several sectors: Financial and insurance activities (24.6%), Administrative and support service activities (22.9%), and Public administration and defense; compulsory social security (19.6%).

Compared to the previous month, there was also an increase in the average monthly net wage in sectors such as Financial and insurance activities (21.1%), Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (5.4%), and Administrative and support service activities (4.5%).

In June 2024, the average monthly gross wage paid per employee was Mden 62,964, marking a 15.1 percent increase from June 2023.