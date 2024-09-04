The Chamber of Commerce of Serbia (PKS) will soon open a representative office in Skopje to provide even stronger support for the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries and to demonstrate that Serbia and North Macedonia are real examples of successful regional cooperation without barriers, reported the MIA correspondent from Belgrade.

“We have already accomplished a lot; we are very close to being a model of how a ‘one-stop-shop’ should work when it comes to the trade of services and goods. We truly have no obstacles, and we can function like EU countries. Our goal is for Serbia and North Macedonia to be examples of countries that clearly show how business can be made easier for their entrepreneurs so that they don’t have to worry about administrative issues, but can focus on what they do best—creating new value,” announced Marko Čadež, president of PKS.

He indicated that the first activities of the representative office will focus on speeding up administrative procedures to facilitate the smooth connection of the single market, as well as connecting business communities and partners.

“We have already begun the procedure for opening a representative office. We have big plans, and we are working as before, but even more intensively,” said Čadež, according to the PKS press release.

The representative of the Chamber of Commerce of Serbia in Skopje will be Nola Ismailovska Starova. She noted that she already has extensive experience in excellent cooperation with PKS and other chambers in the region, particularly in the fields of regional cooperation and European integration.

“The PKS representation in Skopje will provide strong support for even better cooperation between the economies and companies of the two countries,” said Ismailovska Starova, who expects this excellent example to be followed by other chambers.