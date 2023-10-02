Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said that electricity production from photovoltaics did not exceed 17MW back in 2016 but is now close to 400MW.

PM aims for country to be EU’s green hub by 2030. Leveraging natural resources: water, wind, 280+ sunny days/year.

Photovoltaic electricity surged from 17MW in 2016 to nearly 400MW now, says Economy Minister Bekteshi.

Novaci power station driven by recent government incentives, notes Transport Minister Bochvarski.

Novaci facility by Mey Energy, designed and built locally, aids environment and economy, states GM Demirovski.

The plant, which construction started in November 2022, consists of 101,062 solar panels. The facility’s operational period is 25 years.