Today’s first day of the debate on the Budget Rebalance of the Parliamentary Commission on Financing and Budget passed with mutual accusations during which more people’s money was spent and remarks not to cut from the budgets of certain institutions.

For the MPs from the parliamentary majority, the rebalancing is for the salvation of the state because the funds in the Budget were planned only for the first six months of the year and there is money for obligations that should be paid by the state, while according to the MPs from the opposition, the rebalancing is for satisfaction of the coalition negotiations and it is not a matter of savings because at least 12 new officials with the four new ministries should be paid from the Budget.

The Minister of Finance Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska said in the exposition that the rebalancing is the most optimal solution, taking into account the current situation, the available resources, the small room for maneuver and the macroeconomic situation. The Judicial Budget Council and the State Public Prosecutor’s Office reacted by indicating that there must not be a cut in the funds intended for the judiciary and the prosecution, because, as they indicated, it would affect their autonomy and the quality and efficiency of justice.

The general debate on the Rebalancing of the budget lasts a maximum of three days, and the amendment debate lasts six days. 58 amendments were submitted. On the tenth day, the Commission votes for the rebalance in its entirety.

In the Rebalance of the budget, the total revenues are planned at the level of 318.2 billion denars, and the expenditures at the level of 362.8 billion denars. GDP growth is projected at 2.1 percent, inflation at a level of 3.5 percent, and the budget deficit at 4.9 percent.

The hearing continues tomorrow at 11 am.