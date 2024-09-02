The government and 4iG Group, one of the leading ICT companies in Hungary and the Western Balkans, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today in Skopje, aiming to accelerate the digital transformation of Macedonia’s economy and infrastructure.

The memorandum, which serves as the basis for long-term cooperation between the Government and 4iG Group, outlines opportunities for 4iG Group to enter the telecommunications market in Macedonia and identifies strategic areas for the future development of telecommunications services and infrastructure in the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski and President of 4iG Group Gellért Jászai.

The document, which establishes the foundation for long-term cooperation between the two parties, emphasizes 4iG Group’s potential entry into the Macedonian telecommunications market and defines shared goals for future collaboration, including:

– Enhancing customer experience by introducing state-of-the-art mobile and broadband technologies to provide faster and more reliable communication and internet services.

– Investing in cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence, to develop Macedonia’s digital ecosystem, in alignment with the Government’s commitment to the “Clean Network” initiative.

– Creating new, high-quality jobs through the establishment of regional offices and operational centers, contributing to economic growth and long-term development.